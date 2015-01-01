Log in to Webmail
Explore OVHcloud email solutions
Email Pro
A professional mailbox with all the essential features to get your business started at the best price.
Ideal for:
For freelancers and companiesFind out more
Hosted Exchange 2016
The most comprehensive professional email solution, with data hosted in Europe
Ideal for:
For start-ups, VSBs or SMEsFind out more
Private Exchange 2019
All the most popular features of professional email solutions, hosted on your own virtual private server
Ideal for:
SMEs and large enterprisesFind out more
Why choose OVH?
Accessibility for your emails
Access your emails from anywhere, on any device (computer, smartphone, tablet, etc.) on your web browser or email client. 99.99% email availability.
Service reversibility
With the OVHcloud Mail Migrator (OMM), you can securely migrate your external email accounts (Gmail, Yahoo, Hotmail, Impa, etc.) to an OVHcloud account (and vice versa) — for free.
Data security
Your data is protected and hosted in Europe, in our own datacentres.
Managed solutions
We perform daily backups. We manage updates to the infrastructure, and Exchange licences. We manage the essential security building blocks (Anti-spam, anti-DDoS, etc.).